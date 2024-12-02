Citibank plans to close Venezuela account for international payments

Citibank, with no warning or communication, says that it is going to close the Central Bank and Bank Of Venezuela account. That is what you call a financial blockade, the president also stated in televised remarks, dailymail.co.uk reports.

Venezuela, a major oil producer, uses the account to make payments within 24 hours, to other accounts in the US and worldwide.

Venezuela will also take over operations at facilities where US consumer goods Kimberly-Clark recently shut down, citing unworkable economic conditions.

The US company announced it would cease production because it was impossible to get enough hard currency to buy raw materials, and that inflation was surging.