Citibank India launches global software development program

The move comes at a time when internet adoption is seeing a surge in India with more people getting online using cheap smartphones and inexpensive data plans, livemint.com reports. With nearly 300 million users, India has the third largest internet user base in the world.

The winners of the program will get cash awards worth USD 100,000, opportunities to launch their products with the support of the bank and sponsors of the event, including investments and mentoring services. The registrations for the event will close on 2 September, 2015.