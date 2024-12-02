Citi, Wayfair, Mastercard to streamline digital loyalty and financing experience

This new partnership with Citi Retail Services will be focused on delivering a seamless digital loyalty and financing experience to Wayfair customers in the US.

The Wayfair Credit Card and Wayfair Mastercard will offer 5% back in rewards or financing up to 60 months on eligible Wayfair purchases. In addition, Wayfair Mastercard cardmembers will earn:

3% back in rewards at qualifying grocery stores;

2% back in rewards for qualifying online purchases;

1% back in rewards on all other qualifying purchases.