Citi Wallet enables online purchases to card members

By enrolling in Citi Wallet, Citi card members no longer have to enter their credit card, billing and shipping information when making purchases.

Citi Wallet is available to all Citi US consumer credit card members. Customers need to register their Citi credit card using the same login credentials used to manage the Citi account online. Citi Wallet can be used to make purchases online wherever MasterCard’s MasterPass is accepted.

Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.