Citi Ventures, PNC make strategic investment in HighRadius

Banks and enterprises recognize receivables management has to address the 50% of B2B payments that are still handled through paper checks while positioning themselves for changes in payment and remittance processes across the globe.Embracing the changing payments landscape, Citi Ventures and PNC have invested in HighRadius’ vision to redefine the future of the B2B payments landscape.

HighRadius enables near real-time payments, artificial intelligence and cloud delivery. By developing software that incorporates these functionalities, operational silos in payment processing are dissolved and tasks that previously required experienced human judgement – further complicated by complex IT deployments – are automatically resolved.

The HighRadius technology is used by Adidas, Cargill, Danone, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks, Sysco, Warner Bros, and Zurich.