Citi upgrades mobile banking app with biometric features

The new login options are available for the iPhone, and in addition to fingerprint scanning, users can log in via voice or facial recognition. Moreover, the Citi Mobile App now allows users to manage investments and send money transfers, in addition to its previous basic banking functionality. There’s also now a “click to call” button for Citigold clients that can immediately put them in touch with their Citi advisors.

The new biometric login options come soon after Citi introduced Touch ID login to its Hong Kong customers, and in the wake of extensive efforts to bring voice recognition to its call-in centres, according to Find Biometrics. While PIN-based authentication is still an option, there will certainly be many customers who appreciate the use of biometrics, especially now that they can perform more sensitive transactions on the app than ever.