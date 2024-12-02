Citi to leverage Feedzai transaction monitoring platform

Given the current growth of instant payments, customers’ expectations for speed in processing payments continue to rise. Feedzai’s machine learning technology will automatically adjust controls to monitor discrepancies and changes in client payment behaviour, allowing for the analysis and identification of potential anomalies in affected payments before they are sent for clearing.

Citi expects to be live with a new solution leveraging Feedzai’s technology in 2019. This collaboration follows a strategic investment made by Citi Ventures in Feedzai in 2016.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) provides an integrated suite of tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe.

Feedzai is a data science company that offers software, which uses big data analysis and machine-based learning to prevent fraud in commerce and banking. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.

