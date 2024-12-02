Citi streamlines corporate receivables with HighRadius

The bank will use HighRadius’ artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology along with its own proprietary assets, for the automation of the cash application process of matching open invoices to payments received for its corporate clients. This partnership follows an investment made by Citi Ventures in HighRadius earlier in 2018.

According to Citi, Smart Match can help clients upgrade straight-through-reconciliation rates by bringing together disparate pieces of payment data and applying AI and ML enabled business logic to match payments received with expected receipts in a more efficient manner.

It says corporations often experience delays in applying cash due to the difficulty in obtaining the remittance information required to reconcile invoices.

Cash application can also be hindered by inconsistent payer behaviour and payment mechanisms used. The HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform is powered by the Rivana AI Engine and Freda Virtual Assistant for Credit-to-Cash.