Citi Pay available to customers soon

Citi will make Citi Pay available to all of its customers for online and in-app purchases, thanks to a partnership with MasterCard and the network’s Masterpass service. Customers with an Android device will have the ability to make in-store purchases via NFC at contactless point-of-sale terminals. Citi Pay is not available as an iOS app.

Citi later this year will roll out the Citi Pay in-store payment feature to customers in Australia, Singapore, and Mexico. The bank will launch Citi Pay in the US in early 2017 with online, in-app and proximity mobile payments. More than that, Citi expects to add more markets at a later time.

For online and in-app purchases, Citi customers can use the same Citibank online user ID and password that they currently use to manage their existing online relationship with Citi. That capability is possible thanks to Citis Masterpass integration that will enable Citi customers to use Citi Pay at hundreds of thousands of merchants across 33 countries at launch.