Citi offers digital onboarding for institutional clients

The solution is available in North America and across six countries in Western Europe, and it is planned to be rolled out across the rest of EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

CitiDirect provides Citi’s clients with an accelerated onboarding experience, as it replaces the legacy paper and courier based documentation process with a digital platform. It includes the use of electronic signatures, as well as it leverages existing data assets to complete KYC and account opening requirements.

Moreover, clients will be able to complete their account openings within two days, without having to interact with as many touchpoints. They will also be able to manage their account opening processes with flexibility and increased information.