Citi offers biometric authentication in Asia Pacific

CitiDirect BE Mobile App is Citi’s digital banking platform for institutions on mobile. Initially piloted with select clients in the region in 2018, the app offers clients a simple and secure banking experience, as through it, a client can authorise payments, view balances and cash positions, and manage users.

Created in partnership with clients, the biometric solution enables authentication in mere seconds, and serves as an additional alternative for secure access to accounts. Prior to the new solution, clients would have to use an app-based digital token called MobilePASS, or physical tokens to first generate dynamic passcodes before accessing their accounts. CitiDirect BE is available in 95 countries worldwide, across 26 languages, and over 135 currencies.