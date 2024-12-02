Citi, MasterCard sign global agreement

Citi will begin aligning the company’s consumer proprietary credit and debit portfolios to the MasterCard network in 2015. Citi will continue to work with other networks, including on consumer co-brands and commercial cards.

For nearly 50 years, Citi and MasterCard have worked together to provide credit and debit cards to consumers and businesses. Citi was one of the first bank partners for MasterPass, which enables card members to pay with any enrolled credit card anywhere online or in app, using any device, eliminating the need to enter payment and shipping details for each purchase.