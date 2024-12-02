Citi launches SEPA Instant Payments in Europe

The new feature allows clients to pay and receive money from 36 SEPA countries instantly, increasing the seamless process for cross-border money transfers. The SEPA Credit Transfers are processed within seconds, 24/7, and makes funds available immediately to recipients. Payments can be made to and received from any participating banks located in one of the 38 countries that currently are part of the SEPA zone.

The offering gives clients access through Citi’s platforms, including CitiDirect and CitiConnect to execute instant payments. Boasting standardised connectivity platforms, customers can also benefit from a scalable solution to facilitate rapid global expansion within an existing coherent architecture.

On the other hand, businesses can leverage SEPA Instant Payments and deploy the solution for additional cases, including on-demand payments. Ultimately, the solution offers corporates increased flexibility and a variety of choices when it comes to payment methods.