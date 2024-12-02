Citi invests in fixed income e-trading technology startup

UK-based TransFICC, which specialises in low-latency connectivity, has secured funding from Citi and has become the first external company to join the investment bank’s Innovation Lab in London.

Citi launched its London-based Innovation Lab in February 2018, supporting the bank’s markets and securities services business globally with a focus on building out new technologies including data science, visualisation and high-performance computing.

Focused on solving issues of market fragmentation, TransFICC launched in 2016 with an application programming interface (API) system for banks and asset managers, which provides financial institutions access to e-trading venues.