Citi Hong Kong promotes fintech developments

The Info Day gives an in-depth introduction to Citi Open API and its benefits to business partners in coming up with innovative and value-added solutions for customers. Business and technical consulting services were provided by management consultants to help participating business partners to explore Open API cases that can help them to find their customers’ pain points and enable them to offer better customer experience.

Citi embraces the seven initiatives announced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last year to accelerate the development of smart banking in Hong Kong, which will ultimately lead to faster, more diverse and more convenient banking and mobile payment solutions for the general public.

As the first bank to adopt an open API architecture and launch the Citi API Developer Portal, Citi welcomes the launch of a policy framework that supports the wider adoption of API by the banking sector and is keen on sharing the best practices and its experience with other industry participants.