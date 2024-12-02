Citi Hong Kong announces new digital payment solution

According to Citi Hong Kong, the types of payment Citi PayAll covers include monthly rental, monthly carpark fees, residential property management fees, and tuition fees. It was noted that clients no longer need to settle these transactions using cash, checks or autopay, giving them more autonomy and flexibility in payment options.

Citi Hong Kong added from now on with Citi PayAll, Citi cardholders can earn up to 900,000 points in a year with successful HK USD 50,000 monthly scheduled payment.