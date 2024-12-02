Citi, Grab roll out co-branded credit cards

The new cards mark the latest step in Grab’s push into the financial services sector, while for the US bank, it is in line with its strategy to offer its products within online ecosystems.

The Citi-Grab co-branded cards will be issued in the Philippines in June 2019 and in Thailand later in 2019 before being rolled out in other Southeast Asian markets.

Grab started as a taxi-hailing app company but it has been expanding into financial services and said that it is currently pursuing lending licenses across Southeast Asia.