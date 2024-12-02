Citi, Global Payments, PPRO join forces for new digital payments business

Spring by CitiSM is its forthcoming consumer payments offering for institutional clients. Via this collaboration, Global Payments ’ card processing solutions and PPRO ’s access to local payment methods will be incorporated within Citi’s offering. The aim of this is to support Citi’s strategy of building a comprehensive consumer payments solution, integrated with its market leading transaction banking proposition.

Spring by Citi will enable digital commerce for clients by extending Citi’s significant presence and capabilities offered to institutional clients. The solution’s goal will be to offer institutional merchants the ability to collect from a wide range of payment methods such as cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers such as Request to Pay, Instant Payments, and Open Banking.

Moreover, Global Payments will help institutional clients facilitate payments acceptance and optimise local card processing. By partnering with PPRO, Spring by Citi will expand consumer’s payment options to non-bank channels. This aims to provide a single-window access to a growing number of local payment methods across the world.