Citi expands functionalities for big data platform

The new services include an upgraded user interface, customised reporting functionalities, new application programming interface (API) and data transfer tools.

The platform will also incorporate data from prime finance and plans to include data from its FX business throughout 2018.

Citi launched Velocity Clarity in June 2017 with the aim to consolidate data across its custody and fund services business, as well as data from its clients and other third-party vendors. It has since expanded the platform to all of its investor services division.