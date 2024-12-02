Citi enters partnership with fintech Payoo

The partnership aims to facilitate consumer-to-business collections for corporate clients in the country. Under the partnership, Citi’s corporate clients in Vietnam will be able to receive real-time payments from their customers for services including utilities, telecommunications and credit card bills through Payoo’s extensive digital network and physical footprint of over 10,000 brick-and-mortar touchpoints.

As an intermediary payment service provider, VietUnion provides services and products to facilitate payments in Vietnam, such as Bill payments for utility bills, tuition fees, insurance bills, public fees, credit card bills, and monthly installments; e-wallet; payment gateway; self-serviced kiosks; mobile POS (PaymPOS); online purchases with payment at stores; Pick up and Drop off items at stores. VietUnion’s services and solutions cover both banked and unbanked customers via online channels and physical stores.