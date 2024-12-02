Citi enters API partnership with MoneyBack to boost customer experience

From now until 31 March, 2019, eligible Citi cardholders can earn a one-time 2,500 complimentary Moneyback Points when they make a successful conversion from Citi credit card points to Moneyback Points.

By integrating the Citi rewards redemption functionality into the MoneyBack platform, Citi cardholders can convert their credit card points into MoneyBack points on the MoneyBack website or mobile app. The MoneyBack points can immediately be used at over 600 partner outlets, including PARKnSHOP, Fortress, Watsons for cash discount, coupon and product redemptions.

The launch of the API-enabled service with MoneyBack follows the series of partnerships announced by Citi in 2018, which involve the use of the bank’s proprietary APIs in various categories covering cards, customers, money movement, and onboarding. In Hong Kong, Citi has so far published 37 APIs through the Citi Developer Portal for external partners to build customer-centric digital solutions.

The launch of the Citi Developer Portal and adopting an open API architecture are part of Citi’s overall strategy to digitize its credit card business as consumer habits and preferences evolve.