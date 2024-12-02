Citi Commercial Cards chosen for strategic alliance with Cvent

The alliance offers Cvent users and Citi clients a payment path to settle any Meetings & Events (M&E) expense – with a Citi payment product – all without ever leaving the Cvent event management platform.

Cvent’s event management software will also integrate with Citi’s Virtual Card Account functionality to allow joint clients the ability to request a Citi Virtual Card Number for payment directly through Cvent’s platform.

When meetings-related expenses can be made from the same tool where the expense is sourced, budgeted, and invoiced, the end-to-end meetings payment process will be more accurate, ultimately resulting in less time and labour spent consolidating M&E expenses. Cvent officials have stated that this alliance enables organisations to manage all of their meetings and events activities, from planning to payment, in one place.