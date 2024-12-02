Citi China rolls out voice biometrics authentication

Voice biometrics utilises the customer’s voiceprint, which is unique just as a person’s fingerprint, to verify an individual. Citi China customers can call the Citiphone to enrol for this type of authentication; at this stage the customer’s voice will be recorded while they are speaking with an officer. This voiceprint will be saved and will be used to verify the customer identify in subsequent calls. Furthermore, the verification process will also be completed automatically within 15 seconds, compared to the current 45 seconds authentication method.

The deployment of this technology, aims to improve customer experience by eliminating the need to remember passwords or answer several personal questions to confirm their identity. According to online publication Verdict, this voice biometrics authentication system has already been introduced in multiple countries in the Asia Pacific region with a customer base of around 4.48 million people.