Citi brings out biometric authentication to core treasury platforms

Clients will be able to securely log in to CitiDirect BE on their desktops, by using fingerprint or facial recognition via the CitiDirect BE App on their smartphones.

CitiDirect BE is available in 95 countries and over 135 currencies. It provides a single point of access for institutional clients to a full range of global cash, trade, liquidity and investment services.

Citi designed this biometric authentication solution for CitiDirect BE in partnership with clients, resulting in a user-friendly and secure way to access the service. Currently, clients use tokens to generate passwords, which results in a multi-step process. The new biometric authentication allows clients access in just seconds. Once individuals have set up the biometric authentication capability on their mobile device and on the CitiDirect BE application, they no longer need to copy codes from password generating tokens in order to access CitiDirect BE.

The biometric authentication solution is now available for pilot in certain markets, providing additional levels of security by verifying users digitally based on their physical traits.

CitiDirect BE and CitiConnect are a part of Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions’ digital banking product suite. CitiDirect BE is an institutional digital banking platform comprised of CitiDirect BE and CitiDirect BE App. CitiConnect is Citi’s suite of institutional connectivity options, including CitiConnect API and CitiConnect API Developer Portal.