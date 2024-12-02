Citcon, UnionPay to expand QR code payments in North America

As part of the agreement, customers will be able to use credit and debit cards on the Citcoin platform and will have a fully integrated suite of all payment options when traveling in the North American continent.

Users of UnionPay’s mobile app can use QR codes at about one million merchant locations worldwide, including China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and other locations.

Earlier in November 2018, Citcon entered an agreement with 7-Eleven to begin accepting Alipay and WeChat Pay in Canada.