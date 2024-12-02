Citcon partners with Cash App Pay and Afterpay





Through this collaboration, Citcon aims to provide merchants with a payment tool that allows them to reach Cash App’s large consumer base, enabling new opportunities for them. By leveraging both Cash App Pay and Afterpay’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service, merchants can deliver a simplified experience that caters to current consumer preferences for more payment options.











The partnership’s benefits

Merchants can provide customers with the choice to pay with Cash App Pay or Afterpay’s instalment plans through the Citcon Payment Platform, which includes over 150 payment methods. Both new and existing Citcon clients can access them with one onboarding, settlement, and reconciliation. Moreover, the company’s Centralized Dispute Center manages all payment method disputes, ensuring efficient administration.



With its integration capabilities, Citcon offers merchants a seamless experience when implementing Cash App Pay and Afterpay into their online stores. Also, existing merchants using the company’s Universal Payment Interface, WebSDK, or various commerce platform plugins, including Magento, Shopify, and SAP Hybris, can add these payment options through the current integration.



The simplified payment flow enabled by Citcon ensures an intuitive checkout process, while the integration of Cash App into the company’s Payment Gateway provides merchants with the opportunity to retain engaged consumers.





Citcon’s solutions and past developments