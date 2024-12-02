Citcon partners with Cash App Pay and Afterpay

Through this collaboration, Citcon aims to provide merchants with a payment tool that allows them to reach Cash App’s large consumer base, enabling new opportunities for them. By leveraging both Cash App Pay and Afterpay’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service, merchants can deliver a simplified experience that caters to current consumer preferences for more payment options.
The partnership’s benefits
Merchants can provide customers with the choice to pay with Cash App Pay or Afterpay’s instalment plans through the Citcon Payment Platform, which includes over 150 payment methods. Both new and existing Citcon clients can access them with one onboarding, settlement, and reconciliation. Moreover, the company’s Centralized Dispute Center manages all payment method disputes, ensuring efficient administration.
With its integration capabilities, Citcon offers merchants a seamless experience when implementing Cash App Pay and Afterpay into their online stores. Also, existing merchants using the company’s Universal Payment Interface, WebSDK, or various commerce platform plugins, including Magento, Shopify, and SAP Hybris, can add these payment options through the current integration.
The simplified payment flow enabled by Citcon ensures an intuitive checkout process, while the integration of Cash App into the company’s Payment Gateway provides merchants with the opportunity to retain engaged consumers.
Citcon’s solutions and past developments
Headquartered in the US, Citcon
provides digital payment options, its main objective being to simplify the payment process for businesses and consumers worldwide. The company focuses on security and its platform supports diverse payment methods, serving merchants across several industries and geographies.
By integrating Citcon’s solutions, merchants can access more than 100 digital wallets and credit cards from providers like PayPal, Venmo, WeChat Pay, Alipay, China UnionPay, Kakao Pay, DANA, Gcash, and Alipay HK. Moreover, businesses can extend their global reach by accepting local digital payments across platforms and by connecting to cross-border ecommerce.
Citcon is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms including Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Demandware, SAP Commerce Cloud (SAP Hybris), and WooCommerce, as well as with ecommerce gateways such as Cybersource, Aurus, FreedomPay, UATP, and CellPoint Digital.
Back in January 2023, Citcon integrated
Klarna as a featured mobile wallet in its omni-channel payment platform. Merchants using the company’s payment gateway can provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability. Consumers also received access to Klarna’s payment offering which includes Pay in 4, Pay in 30, and Financing.