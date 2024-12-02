Citcon offers Klarna's flexible payment solutions internationally

Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.











The Citcon integration will provide merchants with access to Klarna’s payment offerings, including Pay in 4, Pay in 30, and Financing to give consumers more choice in how they pay and drive customer loyalty. Merchants will be able to offer these payment options in-store, as well as online on a global basis. For in-store purchases, Klarna will leverage Citcon’s QR-based payments capabilities that allow consumers to either present or scan a QR code when using the Klarna App to make a payment.

According to representatives from Klarna, as consumers worldwide demand flexible payment options and a more seamless, convenient shopping experience, the partnership between Klarna and Citcon is more important than ever. They’re excited to offer Citcon’s network of merchants the benefits of their payment offerings across in-store and online touchpoints to further enable consumers to shop and pay how and where they want.





Improving the checkout results

Integrating Klarna at checkout will enable Citcon merchants to realise benefits of offering seamless payment options, such as an average 41% increase in order value from shoppers. The collaboration with Citcon minimises the commercial and integration work required for merchants to offer Klarna at checkout, and with just one click Citcon merchants can provide popular, flexible payment options to customers.

Klarna joins other popular mobile wallet and payment methods available through the Citcon global enterprise payment platform, including PayPal, Venmo, SquareCash, AliPay, WeChat Pay, Kakaopay, PayTm, and Grabpay. Citcon’s solution integrates more than 100 different payment methods from local payment schemes to traditional credit cards, BNPL, and cryptocurrency -- all through one single integration and reconciliation and dispute management platform.





What does Citcon do?

Citcon is a player in mobile payments. Founded in 2015, Citcon’s payment infrastructure enables billions of mobile wallet and local payment consumers to shop and pay anywhere, anytime, around the world. Since 2019, businesses have chosen Citcon’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. Citcon is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has five regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.





M ore information about Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionise the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store.