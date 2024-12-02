CITCON, MyCheck team up to extend mobile wallet solution to hospitality industry

CITCON is a cross-border mobile payment and commerce solution provider, enabling merchants to accept QR-based mobile wallets in-store and online on a global scale. Among the payment options supported by CITCON, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay are some of the most popular brands, with over one billion active consumers.

MyCheck is a hospitality industry mobile payment technology provider, offering various products that can be used separately or combined to equip hotels and restaurants with an upgraded digital customer engagement experience.

By integrating CITCON solutions through MyCheck, a mobile payment technology provider, hospitality groups would be able to offer an upgraded travel experience with Alipay and WeChat Pay, two of the most preferred payment and social media platforms for over one billion Chinese consumers.