CITCON continues to expand QR payments across North America with OPAY acquisition

According to the press release, OPAY offers a full range of mobile payment services including an in-store and online payment gateways to help Canada-based merchants serve Asian consumers. Among OPAY’s Canadian clients are super-store groups, luxury auto dealerships, and premier retail merchants.

Therefore, with this acquisition, CITCON takes a further step to expanding its ecommerce capabilities, while serving merchants and their customers across North America.

Overall, from stand-alone devices, in-person, and ecommerce payment APIs, to POS and payment gateway integrations, CITCON’s payment solution enables merchants to accept alternative payment methods (APMs) across online, mobile app, and physical stores globally, while expanding reach with fraud and chargeback protection.