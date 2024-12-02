Citcon brings Alipay to North America

Citcon is one of the first payment partner of Alipay in North America. Their mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) API and software products provide merchants the possibility to accept Alipay both offline and online, manage business performance and customer insights, promote product and services.

China has been the world number one outbound tourism country for four consecutive years, accounting for over 13% of the total tourism revenue globally. United States has been one of the most popular destinations for Chinese travelers. In 2020, five million Chinese travelers are expected to spend USD 80 billion in the United States. With Alipay, Citcon offers global merchants the solution to open doors to millions of Chinese consumers.