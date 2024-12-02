CITCON, Aurus to deliver Chinese mobile wallet solutions to enterprise retailers

CITCON is a cross-border mobile payment and commerce solution company, enabling merchants to accept QR-based mobile wallets in-store and online on a global scale. Amongst the payment options supported by CITCON, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay are some of the most popular brands, with over one billion active consumers.

Aurus provides a global multi-channel payments platform, AurusPay, which enables retailers to deliver streamlined payment acceptance. AurusPay is a PCI-DSS, PA-DSS, P2PE certified processing platform, which aims to protect data against malware attacks by using its patented security solution AurusShield.

The partnership extends the availability of Chinese mobile wallet solutions – including Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay – towards enterprise retailers in North America using Aurus solutions, in order to accept payments from Chinese consumers. Thus, the three dominant payment forms covering the entire Chinese population are now available to Aurus clients through the CITCON integration.