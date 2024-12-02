CITCON announces European expansion

CITCON’s QR-based cross-border mobile payment and marketing solutions help in connecting global merchants with billions of Chinese consumers across the retail, hospitality, and ecommerce segments. The company integrates Alipay, WeChat Pay, and China UnionPay, the dominant payment methods for over one billion Chinese consumers.

Over the past months, CITCON has signed a number of partnerships with merchants including Duty Free Americas (DFA), a large duty free operator in the Americas.