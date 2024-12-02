



Citcon is fully integrated with 50 POS systems, gateways, and middleware providers, including Toshiba, Cegid, Agilysys, Oracle XStore, Retail Realm, FreedomPay, Aurus, UATP, LOC, Salesforce, Nexio, Exigo, and Shopify. This integration allows merchants to optimally activate new payment methods through the Citcon platform.











This partnership enables Citcon’s merchants to offer one-click credit card-linked instalments both online and in-store through an embedded checkout experience. Splitit’s platform eliminates the need for applications or credit checks, leveraging the credit consumers already have. This allows customers to break purchases into manageable monthly instalments, creating an optimal payment experience, including at the checkout. Furthermore, the partnership with Splitit grants access to over 190 million US cardholders with available credit.

The collaboration comes at a time when more merchants are looking to increase conversion, reduce card abandonment, and offer payment options that align with the evolving customer expectations. By combining Citcon’s reach and Splitit’s technology, the two companies are bringing new opportunities for growth in sectors such as retail, hospitality, and luxury.





Latest updates from Splitit

In March 2025, Splitit launched its embedded Shopify app, Splitit Card Installments. This app provided merchants with an all-in-one service that included credit card processing and delivered a simple one-click instalment payment experience for users without the need for redirections or other applications. The app provided a technology platform that helped merchants offer instalment payments embedded within their customer journey.

For shoppers, it offered an upgraded and convenient experience, allowing them to manage their finances without leaving the merchant’s ecosystem. This allowed merchants to acquire and retain new users in an increasingly growing ecommerce landscape.