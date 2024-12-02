Citcon and Alipay Plus enable cross-border mobile payments in the US

This collaboration signifies progress in broadening the reach of Citcon and Alipay Plus services within the US market, providing international visitors with a convenient and secure means to make payments using their native e-wallets. With Citcon's expertise in payment processing, Alipay Plus will be seamlessly integrated into the payment options available to US merchants, empowering their capability to serve inbound travellers coming from many major Asian destinations.











In a significant milestone for this partnership, International Shoppes, a duty-free retail group, will be among the first merchants gaining access to Alipay Plus, which includes various e-wallet partners such as Alipay China wallet, AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), Mpay (Macau SAR, China), GCash (The Philippines), and others.

Officials from Alipay Plus said that leveraging on their long-standing partnership with Citcon since they enabled payments for Alipay users from China, they are happy to launch Alipay Plus solutions to merchants in the US, facilitating them to connect with the vast majority of Asian consumers.

Also commenting on this collaboration, representatives from Citcon said that they are happy to expand their partnership with Ant Group through the deployment of Alipay Plus. This collective partnership is a clear indication of the return-in-force of international travellers to the US.





Elevating the customer experience

International Shoppes, with its reputation as a premium duty-free group offering an array of luxury brands and duty-free products, recognises the importance of providing a frictionless shopping experience to its diverse customer base. By integrating Alipay+ through Citcon's innovative payment processing technology, International Shoppes is poised to elevate the shopping experience for international travellers.

International Shoppes’ team said they have enjoyed a successful independent partnership with both Citcon and Ant Group. Now, with Alipay Plus transactions enabled by Citcon, the customer is enjoying both the ability to pay through their preferred methods of Alipay Plus through the QR ready terminals deployed by Citcon. This brings a frictionless payment experience to the customer that is in line with what these consumers experience when shopping in their home countries. This sort of familiarity will result in customers feeling more comfortable in transacting with them.

If customers from Asia want to pay at International Shoppes or other participating retailers where the Alipay Plus logo is presented, they can simply open their usual digital wallet app on their smartphone and make payments. Customers visiting International Shoppes in December 2023 will also enjoy an instant discount of USD 10 when spent USD 200 or more with Alipay Plus e-wallets.