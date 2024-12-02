CITCON, ACCEO partner to enable Alipay and WeChat Pay acceptance

ACCEO customers will now be able to offer Chinese consumers two of their preferred payment methods, aiming to grow their share of Chinese customers and providing a streamlined shopping experience.

ACCEO Tender Retail is one of the payment software solutions available today that support a ‘direct-to-processor’ solution. This payment software gives North American retailers the possibility to choose and change their processor and payment hardware of choice, without fees and gateway charges.

Earlier in 2019, CITCON has announced a technology partnership with Aurus, a company that provides payment solutions for luxury and specialty retailers. This partnership extends the availability of Chinese mobile wallet solutions – including Alipay and WeChat Pay – towards enterprise retailers in North America using Aurus solutions.