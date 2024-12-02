Cisco launches online platform for SMBs in Indonesia

Beli Cisco provides a range of Cisco products and services for Indonesian SMB’s business technology needs. Using Beli Cisco, SMBs can search for Cisco-branded products and services delivered by Cisco certified partners, manage transactions, post project requests and shop in partners’ e-stores.

For partners across Indonesia, Cisco is providing the infrastructure for the Beli Cisco online platform,

Beli Cisco is also accessible on mobile devices through an internet browser. Cisco products are supplied in Indonesia by the channel partners of Cisco Systems International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cisco Systems.