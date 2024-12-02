Cirrus launches Cirrus Link Pay + solution

According to the press release, the solution enables Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1 secure payments across all engagement channels. To secure this solution, Cirrus has partnered with Semafone.

Cirrus Link Pay + provides a new way for consumers to make payments using any channel with live agents or automated bots. It replaces online sales processes that typically have required purchasers to either supply their credit card details via apps or verbally communicate them to agents.

Cirrus Link Pay + sends consumers a secure payment link at the relevant stage of the sales process. Purchasers can enter their card details and the agent or bot, who does not see the card information, sees a checklist of the steps as completed by the buyer, enabling them to provide advice and support as needed.