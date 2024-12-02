Circula completes EUR 12M Series A for expansion

Venture capital firms ALSTIN Capital, Peak, and Storm Ventures are investing in the company. The existing investors Capnamic, Main Incubator, and WENVEST Capital are also participating again. The startup offers companies an employee finance app with which employees can process expenses digitally and in a tax-compliant manner. In addition, employees receive company credit cards with a real credit line, cashback, and real-time statements, which are integrated into the Circula workflows.

According to a Circle representative, the Series A financing round will facilitate the continuation of the company’s growth in other markets. By expanding its product portfolio, Circula offers medium-sized and large companies a consolidated platform for managing expenses, credit card payments, and tax breaks. With the capital from the financing round, Circula will expand the team from the current 50 to 120 employees, as well as expand the product. In addition, the company plans to open up new European markets, with the Netherlands as its first step.