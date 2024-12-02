Circle K taps The ai Corporation to support its B2B payments capabilities

The partnership builds on Circle K’s transformation of its B2B payments offering and enables business customers to pay directly for their fuel and other products via the Circle K PRO app. Using ai’s technology, Circle K can authorise, and process transactions initiated from the driver's mobile device, offering a fast and secure payments experience.









What ai brings to Circle K

ai’s payments platform will offer Circle K a range of issuing, acceptance, processing, and billing functions, giving Circle K the agility, scalability, and configurability to further optimise and innovate its B2B payments applications. aiEazyFuel is at the core of supporting Circle K’s long-term strategic objective of delivering world leading customer experience on its forecourts and stores. After a successful pilot, the new mobile application Circle K PRO is now available to business customers in Circle K’s core markets in the Scandinavian and the Baltic regions.

Circle K’s officials stated that having a world class B2B payment platform is a strategic decision for them as they continue to have ambitions for the business customer segment. They look forward to continuing the work with ai and to see the payments platform being fully implemented, bringing them to the forefront of B2B payment services. This is an important enabler for Circle K to become the preferred mobility partner for business customers.

Modernising the fuel retailer sector is a priority for ai and its partners. ai’s team is focused on delivering a digitalised payments experience that enables its partners to manage and authorise fuel card payments simply, efficiently, and securely.





What does The ai Corporation do?

The ai Corporation is a provider of payments and fraud prevention solutions. Operating for over 20 years, ai has provided solutions around the world to large financial institutions, international merchants, and major payment service providers across a broad spectrum of industries. The company's aiEazyFuel solution is a fully managed, omnichannel, cloud-based payments platform for the B2B fuel payments market. aiEazyFuel supports a complete range of services for fuel card providers and fuel retailers.