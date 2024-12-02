Ciphrex introduces Bitcoin Vault e-wallet

Bitcoin Vault is a Bitcoin wallet supporting shared multisignature account management using deterministic key chains. Bitcoin Vault also offers enterprise-level solutions.

Ciphrex has also developed CoinStream, a notification system for digital currency transaction processing (DCTP). CoinStream can be integrated to allow transactions such as retail purchases, currency exchanges, international remittances, and debit card payments, among others.

