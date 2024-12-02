CIP announces a strategic partnership with Paynt

The partnership between the two entities aims to offer enhanced services to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as merchants globally. In response to the evolving market demands, where merchants seek competitive pricing and adaptable payment solutions, CIP intends to address these needs through the partnership with Paynt.

CIP prioritises customer-centric and transparent practices within the payment sector. Its founder envisioned revolutionising the industry by providing customised solutions without hidden fees, drawing from his experience in the UK card payment industry.

Similarly, Paynt shares a commitment to innovation in payment solutions. Its company representatives highlighted the collaboration's significance in providing merchants with new technologies and expert guidance. Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, CIP officials viewed it as an opportunity to further empower merchants with various payment solutions, now enhanced with Paynt's expertise.

The partnership signifies extensive collaboration and a shared dedication to enhancing merchant experiences, and organisations anticipate exponential growth in the future.

More information about the two companies

Established in 2017, Card Industry Professionals (CIP) is a payment solution provider in the UK and Ireland that aims to alleviate merchants' pain points during card payment processing by delivering comprehensive solutions, both in-store and online, through strategic partnerships with leading acquiring banks worldwide.

Paynt, on the other hand, is dedicated to simplifying processes and driving revenue growth for merchants through advanced technology solutions. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Paynt offers fully integrated payment solutions to help businesses thrive in a competitive marketplace.

In April 2023, Paynt partnered with SoftPOS provider Softpay to meet the growing demand for contactless payment acceptance solutions. The collaboration aimed to empower Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and merchants to develop cost-effective and efficient payment acceptance solutions that seamlessly integrate with their existing or newly built software.