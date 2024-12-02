Cinnamon Hotels and HNB partner to provide LANKAQR payments

Developed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, LANKAQR is an integrated payment system that has increased in popularity among the country’s residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the new payment method, customers can complete a transaction by scanning a unique QR code generated for the transaction.

The new partnership will allow not only customers of the Sri Lanka bank but other residents to complete transactions seamlessly at the Cinnamon Hotels chain, increasing the country’s rapid digitisation and promoting contactless payments.

According to Cinnamon officials, the launch of the QR payments will continue the chain’s momentum to expand the use of digital payments across the hospitality and tourism sector.