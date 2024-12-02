CIMB Niaga, Liquid Group to support Bank Indonesias QR code standardisation trial

The partnership was initiated through the companies’ joint participation in Bank Indonesia’s Quick Response Indonesian Standard (QRIS) trial for cross-border payment transactions. The QRIS trial was conducted on May 23, 2019 using the CIMB Niaga’s digital banking product Go Mobile carried out at selected merchants located at Terminal 3, Singapore Changi Airport.

CIMB Niaga and Liquid Group will enable the acceptance of participating QRIS compliant payment apps and e-wallets at Singapore Changi Airport through Liquid’s integrated QR payments and marketing infrastructure launched in April 2019. With the integration of Bank Indonesia’s QRIS code into Liquid Group’s cross-border payments platform, Indonesian travellers will be able to use their preferred local payment apps to make purchases at Changi Airport.

Furthermore, CIMB Niaga and Liquid Group will be looking at opening the Singapore – Indonesia corridor for QR payments, enabling the acceptance of Singapore’s local payment apps and e-wallets at participating merchants in Indonesia.