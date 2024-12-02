CIMB launches cross-border banking between Malaysia and Singapore

With their CIMB conventional or Islamic accounts in both countries, customers are able to conduct cross-border banking seamlessly between Malaysia and Singapore.

Benefits of the cross-border solutions currently available in Malaysia and Singapore include a single login to CIMB Clicks, wherein customers will be able to manage and view both Malaysia and Singapore CIMB accounts at the same time via an integrated platform.

There will also be a fee waiver for fund transfers between CIMB accounts using CIMB Clicks and fund withdrawals at over 6,000 CIMB ATMs across ASEAN with a CIMB ATM/debit card. CIMB also added a guaranteed cash rebate with a valid claim for online exchange rate for fund transfers from CIMB Singapore to CIMB Malaysia account via CIMB Clicks, which is valid until 31 December 2018.

Moreover, there are benefits exclusive to CIMB preferred customers, which includes an ease of account opening. The opening of a CIMB Singapore account can be facilitated in Malaysia. A relationship manager will also be available for the customer’s wealth management needs in both Singapore and Malaysia.