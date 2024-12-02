CIMB Bank Vietnam, Viva Republica partner to launch the CIMB-Toss debit card

The new debit card integrates technology solutions and benefits including the digital KYC solution offered by CIMB, Visa payWave contactless payment capabilities, as well as walk and earn bonus cash.

After users open a CIMB bank account via the Toss app, they can start making purchases at retail stores with their physical debit card by holding it up to the card reader.

Via the Toss app, customers have the option to block access to missing or lost cards, order a replacement, and block all payments and transfers in case of unauthorized access to their account.