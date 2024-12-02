CIMB Bank accepts QR code payments in Malaysia

The six mobile wallets to be accepted on CIMB terminals are Alipay, Touch & Go Digital, Boost, KiplePay, Mcash, and Vcash. They have a combined estimated customer base of about 4.5 million in Malaysia and 520 million registered mainland Chinese users.

This integration is likely to be enabled in part by the Bank Negara Malaysia’s ICTF, which outlines the framework for mobile wallets to be interoperable. QR payment acceptance at CIMB terminals meets the needs of both customers and merchants by accepting six major mobile wallets. In addition, it allows further development of the cashless payment ecosystem in Malaysia, in support of Bank Negara’s vision to promote a cashless society.

Earlier in 2018, Digi Telecommunications has teamed up with CIMB to roll out its wireless payments terminals, where Malaysian businesses are able to accept credit and debit card payments.