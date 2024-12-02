CIH Bank launches Apple Pay in Morocco

With the introduction of Apple Pay, CIH BANK customers in Morocco can now make their payments securely by simply using their iPhone or Apple Watch. The process is straightforward - a double-click on the iPhone or Apple Watch brings the device close to a contactless payment terminal (TPE), facilitating any contactless payment.

The security features of Apple Pay provide customers with peace of mind during transactions. Every purchase made using Apple Pay in Morocco is securely authenticated through options like Face ID, Touch ID, device password, or a unique dynamic security code.











The service is widely accepted in various businesses and brands across the country, including grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets, ensuring a seamless and secure payment experience for customers.

Apple Pay extends its usability to both apps and web-based purchases using the Safari browser on Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This enables fast, easy, and secure transactions, sparing customers the need to create accounts or repeatedly enter shipping and billing information.

CIH BANK prioritises the security and confidentiality of customer data. With Apple Pay, payment information is safeguarded as credit card numbers are never stored on Apple devices or servers. Instead, a unique device account number, encrypted and stored in a secure chip adhering to industry standards, is assigned to each device to secure transactions.





How to set up Apple Pay

Setting up Apple Pay on a device is hassle-free. By opening the Cards app, selecting the ‘+’ symbol, and following the steps to add any CIH BANK credit or debit card, customers can swiftly enjoy the advantages and benefits offered by CIH BANK cards while using Apple Pay on their device.

This introduction of Apple Pay by CIH BANK marks a significant leap forward in the realm of payment solutions in Morocco. Customers can now experience the convenience and security of digital payments through their trusted Apple devices, further enhancing their banking experience with CIH BANK.