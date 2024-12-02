The integration will be deployed using Guidewire InsuranceSuite on the Guidewire Cloud Platform. By adopting One Inc’s payment solutions, CIG offers their policyholders better support throughout the entire insurance payment journey.











Integrated payment experiences for policyholders

CIG provides coverage across 14 states for businesses in a variety of industries, including automotive, retail, professional services and wholesalers. It aims to offer a modern policyholder solution for these industries by leveraging One Inc’s technology to provide a simple, real-time experience.

By integrating PremiumPay, One Inc’s low-code/no-code inbound payments solution, CIG will have the tools to power personalised branding, manage multi-channel communication preferences, and deliver proactive messaging at the most critical times.

ClaimsPay, One Inc’s outbound claims solution, will help CIG’s policyholders with flexible payment options, including platforms such as PayPal, Venmo, and Zelle, as well as Interactive Voice Responses (IVR) and text messaging. Through these solutions, CIG expects to enhance customer retention and reduce risk.

One Inc and Columbia Insurance Group share a unified vision of leveraging digital payments technology to deliver better customer experiences. Beyond enhancing the customer experience, their collaboration will drive operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enable CIF to expand and grow.



Latest One Inc developments

In November 2024, One Inc announced a partnership with US Bank aimed at upgrading the payment experience for property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance providers. By focusing exclusively on the insurance sector, One Inc intended to help carriers improve their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimising customer experience. This collaboration focused on supporting the integration of US Bank’s financial movement and banking services with One Inc’s offerings, thus improving the claims and premium processing experiences for customers.