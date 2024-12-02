CIBC mobile payment app extends to Bell smartphones

The CIBC mobile payment app is set to be made available to Bell Mobility customers for download from Google Play and BlackBerry World. CIBC clients are also set to be able to use the app on a number of devices, including Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung Galaxy Note II, HTC One (M7), BlackBerry Q10, BlackBerry Z10, BlackBerry Bold 9900.

In recent news, TD Canada Trust has added the ability for Rogers, Bell and TELUS customers to make credit card purchases using an NFC-compatible Android device.