Chunghwa Telecom goes live with NFC payments in Taiwan

Customers are also set to be able to download an EasyCard transit card to their NFC phone and use it to pay for public transportation.

Chunghwa is working with MasterCard, Chinatrust Commercial, Cathay United Bank, E.Sun and Taishin banks as well as EasyCard and Gemalto to deliver its new Easy Hami digital wallet.

The service is available at launch to customers with an HTC Butterfly 2, HTC One M8, Sony Xperia T2 Ultra or Sony Xperia Z2 NFC phone.

In recent news, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has received a security certification from Visa for its NFC trusted service manager (TSM) system and become a Visa approved vendor to provide mobile Visa credit card payment services on NFC-enabled smartphones in the Taiwan market.